Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.77. 144,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

