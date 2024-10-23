Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.5% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 796,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

