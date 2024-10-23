Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is BetterWealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 33,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,400. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

