Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $628.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

