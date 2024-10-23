Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 331,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

