Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

