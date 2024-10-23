Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 45,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,347. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

