Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$145.55 and last traded at C$144.48, with a volume of 66205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.