Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,966 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $513.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.58.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
