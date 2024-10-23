Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in CRH by 9.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

