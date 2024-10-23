Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $3.15 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises 1.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.2 %

AEO opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.