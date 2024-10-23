Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.