Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 154.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.
Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
DX stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.