Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
DX opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a P/E ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Dynex Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,600.00%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
