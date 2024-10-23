Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

DX opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a P/E ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

