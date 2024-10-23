Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,199,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453,056 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $931.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

