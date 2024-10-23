Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and $744,502.28 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,833,491 coins and its circulating supply is 96,836,351 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,816,204.96092586. The last known price of Dynex is 0.35799837 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $901,686.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

