e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.20, but opened at $113.11. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 394,818 shares.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,693,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

