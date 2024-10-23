Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

