Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 919 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,807. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

