Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 919 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,807. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.