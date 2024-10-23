Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Chemed by 60.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $591.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.93. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $502.64 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

