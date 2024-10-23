Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. 1,790,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.