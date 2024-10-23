Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,558 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises 6.5% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 288,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

DEA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

