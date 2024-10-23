ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 9.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 18,048,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,813,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

