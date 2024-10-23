Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 740.20 ($9.61) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 753.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.49. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Edinburgh Investment Company Profile
