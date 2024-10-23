Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 740.20 ($9.61) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 753.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.49. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

