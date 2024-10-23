Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) Director John Edward Robins Purchases 25,000 Shares

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Robins acquired 25,000 shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CVE:ELE traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.19. 149,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,154. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Elemental Altus Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

