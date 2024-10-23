Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,021 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,885,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,316,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 720,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

