Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.