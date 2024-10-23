Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $905,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,200,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,522,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,461,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

SEPW stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $28.83.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.