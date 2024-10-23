Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

