Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.