Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

