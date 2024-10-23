Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $910.11 and last traded at $912.07. 312,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,971,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $921.67 and a 200 day moving average of $860.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

