Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 90,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 78,201 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $23.55.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.39.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
