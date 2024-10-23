Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 90,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 78,201 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.