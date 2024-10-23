Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Energi has a market cap of $4.42 million and $338,729.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,072,657 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,004 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

