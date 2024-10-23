Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $109.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $103.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,570.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,570.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.