Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 20,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 448,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.19.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
