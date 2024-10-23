Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 20,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 448,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Enviri Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

About Enviri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Enviri by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 249,181 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Enviri by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviri by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 383,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.