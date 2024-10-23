EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 224.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,927. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

