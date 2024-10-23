Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSD FY2024 Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

SSD stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

