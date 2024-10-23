Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Celestica Q3 Earnings

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celestica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

