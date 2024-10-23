Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64.33 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $64.33 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,591,760,361 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,577,259,289.565862. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00043377 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $70,394,603.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

