Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,503.41 or 0.03770767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion and $17.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00040028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,394,490 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.