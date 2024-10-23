Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exponent Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

