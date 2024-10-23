FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Acquires 2,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 88,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,840. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group upped their target price on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

