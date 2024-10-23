Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

