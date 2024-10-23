Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Volume of $90.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $90.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00040824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.