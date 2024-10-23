Financial Contrast: TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) versus Its Rivals

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1668 4411 8446 250 2.49

TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.40%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $24.74 million -$59.04 million -1.65 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $875.25 million $48.15 million -2.05

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TriSalus Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -578.37% -140.27% -25.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.