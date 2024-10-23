Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sound Financial Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $138.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

