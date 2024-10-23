Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 117.5% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of VOTE opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

