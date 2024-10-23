Financial Insights Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

