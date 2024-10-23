First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The corporation disclosed this information through a press release dated October 23, 2024. Interested parties can access the press release, along with a presentation for their conference call discussing the financial results, on the company’s investor relations website, www.fbpinvestor.com.

The upcoming conference call, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, can be accessed via a live Internet webcast or by dialing in at the provided telephone numbers with the participant access code.

Furthermore, Exhibit 99.1 contains the press release detailing First BanCorp’s earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, while Exhibit 99.2 presents the conference call’s financial results presentation.

It is important to note that the documents referenced in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are not classified as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

